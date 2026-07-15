BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
4d

I didn’t realize his obsession went that far back. Unfortunately he’s got millions of diehard supporters willing to support every stupid thing he says.

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Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
4d

Why do all of Trump’s policy ideas sound like mob protection schemes? I know, rhetorical question.

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