Newsweek image from 1987

“The saga continues unabated as we defend the Persian Gulf, an area of only marginal significance to the United States for its oil supplies, but one upon which Japan and others are almost totally dependent. Why are these nations not paying the United States for the human lives and billions of dollars we are losing to protect their interests?”

—Donald Trump, in a full-page ad in The New York Times, Sept. 2, 1987

Trump rarely has new ideas; he simply recycles, in one form or another, half-baked notions he has been advancing for decades. This week’s head-spinning policy shifts — from 20 percent surcharge to claiming Persian Gulf states would pay through investments — as he tries to end his war with Iran all draw on ideas Trump has been recycling for four decades.

The record shows this wasn’t a sudden inspiration. It has been one of Trump’s longest-running themes.

Sept. 2, 1987 — ABC interview

Trump said the U.S. was protecting Persian Gulf shipping for richer countries and argued they should either defend themselves or “pay us for the defense”; he said the U.S. should be “reimbursed for the costs of this defense.”



Dec. 23, 1987 — CNN Crossfire

He said Gulf states should be “reimbursing us for our services” and asked, “why aren’t we getting a percentage of the oil that we bring in and take out?”



June 20, 2019 — Time interview

Trump complained that countries like China and Japan were major beneficiaries of shipping through the straits and “they don’t pay anything,” asking, “why aren’t we being reimbursed” for keeping the oil flowing.



Feb. 29, 2020 — CPAC speech

He said the U.S. had long kept “those straits open” and “never got 10 cents for it.”



Mar. 16, 2026 — remarks to reporters at Kennedy Center board lunch

Trump returned to the reimbursement idea, saying he had asked for years: “why aren’t we being reimbursed for maintaining the... Hormuz Strait?”

Apr. 6, 2026 — White House press conference

Asked about Iran charging tolls, Trump first shifted to the U.S. charging them, saying: “What about us charging tolls?” He then added, “we have a concept where we’ll charge tolls.”

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Apr. 9, 2026 — Truth Social

Trump warned: “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

Apr. 12, 2026 — Truth Social

He called Iranian tolls “WORLD EXTORTION,” said the Navy would “seek and interdict every vessel... that has paid a toll to Iran,” and added: “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”



Apr. 17, 2026 — Air Force One press gaggle

Asked whether Iran would manage restrictions and tolls in the strait, Trump replied: “Nope. No way... No, they’re not going to be tolls.”



May 29, 2026 — Truth Social

Trump said any deal required that “The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”



June 14, 2026 — Truth Social

He announced: “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

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June 20, 2026 — Truth Social

Trump wrote: “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days” and “NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired,” unless they were “imposed by and for the United States of America” as reimbursement for acting as “the Guardian Angel” of the region.



June 24, 2026 — Truth Social

He said Iran had informed the U.S. that there were “NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND” being sought or received from ships using the strait.



July 13, 2026 — Truth Social

Trump announced a new U.S. fee: the U.S. would be “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and would be “reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped,” for security costs.



July 14, 2026 — Truth Social

One day later, he said he had decided “to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals” from Gulf states into the U.S.

(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric and Truth Social posts over the years was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)



