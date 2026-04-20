I was interviewed by Amy Kellogg for the YouTube program The Trump Report. The 25-minute discussion is above.

I first met Amy in Geneva, Switzerland 16 years ago when we covered the nascent talks held by then new-Obama administration and the Iranian government over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But real negotiations did not begin in earnest until after Obama was re-elected in 2012. It took another two years of hard negotiations before a deal was reached in 2015 — which Donald Trump abandoned after he was elected for his first term. Now, Trump is trying to end the war he started with a new agreement.

Amy is a skilled interviewer, so I hope you enjoy our discussion.