Video image of Iranian protests

Lost amid the turmoil of Donald Trump’s attempted seizure of Greenland and the killings by federal agents in Minneapolis is his abandonment of Iranian protesters. This is a reminder of what he said — and what he didn’t do.

Human rights activists have documented nearly 6,000 killings of protesters, but say the figure is at least 10,000; other estimates suggest the toll could grow to 30,000. Just 10,000 would be ten times the percentage of the U.S. population killed in the Sept. 11 attacks; it is roughly the same percentage of Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 attack. Both Sept. 11 and Oct. 7 were traumatic events for those nations; the mass slaughter of Iranian protesters is equally traumatic. In raw numbers, Iran has killed at least four times as many protesters as China did at Tiananmen Square in 1989.

It’s the bloodiest crackdown since the Iranian revolution almost 50 years ago. Even the official government death toll of 3,117 deaths exceeds the estimate for the 1979 overthrow of the Shah.

What has Trump said about this? Nothing.

But he wasn’t silent earlier this month. In both social media posts and in public remarks, he was encouraging — and threatening action if Iran harmed protesters.

On Jan. 2, he declared the United States was ready to come to the rescue.

Five days later, Trump told the New York Times: “I will tell you, if they kill people, I will hit them very hard.”

A week later, Trump gave a major speech to the Detroit Economic Club.

“To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting, take over your institutions if possible, and save the name of the killers and the abusers that are abusing you,” he declared. “And I’ve canceled all meetings with the Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. And all I say to them is help is on its way.”

He reinforced this pledge with a social media post.

But then, suddenly, Trump invented an excuse to do nothing. He claimed that Iran had sent an important signal that it would not hang 800 protesters.

“Iran canceled the hanging of over 800 people,” he told reporters on Jan. 16. “They were going to hang over 800 people yesterday and I greatly respect the fact that they canceled that.”

Four days later, he gave a curiously specific number: “Iran, they were going to hang 837 people, and I let it be known that — and we let them know that if that happens, that will be a very bad day for them and they decided not to do it,” he said. “They didn’t hang the people.”

This, of course, was all bullcrap. There’s no evidence of this, and Iran’s top prosecutor called the claim “completely false.” (Yes, it’s gotten to the point that an Iranian official is more credible than Trump.)

But Trump never gave a damn about the protesters; he was just trying to sound tough as part of a rhetorical point. When it no longer served his purposes, he came up with an excuse and dropped his promises of providing help.

Historian Phillips P. O’Brien argues that when Trump expresses concern for people, that’s a “tell” that shows he does not care about them at all. “When Trump says he wants the killings of some people to stop or the oppression of others to end, it is the clearest indication that he could not care less,” he wrote on Substack, citing Ukraine, Iran, and Minnesota as prime examples.

Yesterday, Trump made new demands on Iran regarding its nuclear program: a halt to all enrichment of uranium, limits on the range and number of Iranian ballistic missiles, and an end to all support for proxy groups in the Middle East.

He never mentioned the protesters.