BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
1d

Why the hell did Trump kill the meticulously negotiated 2015 agreement on nuclear enrichment only to send an ARMADA to try to force a treaty with Iran now? Recognizing the 2015 agreement may not have been a perfect solution, but wasn't it a solid base from which to move forward? It seems the risks to our military's presence in such vast numbers isn't worth the potential gain that sitting at a table would bring.

Reply
Share
2 replies by BY GLENN KESSLER and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture