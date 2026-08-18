BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
4h

Unfortunately, it’s even less likely that Trump’s supporters are reading the articles. Credulousness is what got Trump elected.

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