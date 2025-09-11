Trump interviewed on German television, Sept. 13, 2001

Twenty-four years ago today, when al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, Donald Trump was a New York real estate developer known more for his tabloid romances and failed casinos. He hadn’t become a television star with “The Apprentice,” which pitched him as a success. He had flirted with presidential politics by briefly seeking the nomination of the Reform Party in 2000.

The Sept. 11 attacks are a hinge moment in history, creating aftershocks that are still felt today. Trump has used the attacks for self-aggrandizement and to feed anti-immigrant rhetoric that motivates his base. Now in his second term as president, Trump is exploring ways to take federal control of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

Here, in one place, are some of Trump’s most notable fabrications about that horrific day in American history.

His building downtown was now ‘the tallest’

On the day of the attacks, Trump gave a ten-minute interview with WWOR, a New Jersey television station. During the interview, he was asked whether his building in the financial district, 40 Wall Street, had suffered any damage.

“40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest,” he said. “And now it’s the tallest.”

The Washington Post reported that the interviewer recalled she was “stunned” by Trump’s inappropriate comment. Beyond being tactless, it was also wrong. Another building in lower Manhattan was taller.

‘I have a lot of men down here right now’

Trump ventured down to Ground Zero and made these remarks in a Sept. 13 interview with German television: “I have a lot of men down here right now. We have over 100 and we have 125 coming. So we’ll have a couple of hundred people down here…We will be involved in some form helping to reconstruct.”

There’s no evidence that the relatively small Trump Organization or any associated entities provided help.

Trump took $150,000 in 9/11 small-business grant money for 40 Wall Street, which, in 2016, he said was “probably a reimbursement for the fact that I allowed people, for many months, to stay in the building, use the building and store things in the building.” The New York Daily News disputed that, saying government records showed his tale is “as tall as the Downtown skyscraper he says he used in recovery efforts.”

‘I spent a lot of time’ at Ground Zero

Newsday also spotted Trump downtown on Sept. 13, reporting: “The workers are so worn out that they barely glance at the sight of Donald Trump, every hair in place and impeccably dressed in a black suit, pressed white shirt and red tie, walking into the plaza with his cellular phone to his ear. ‘No, no. The building's gone,’ he says into the phone.”

The New York Daily News photographed him a few days later, on Sept. 18. There’s no evidence he spent significant time there — or that he helped out. But that didn’t stop him from suggesting otherwise years later.

Campaigning in 2016, he said: “Everyone who helped clear the rubble, and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit.”

And during a speech to first responders in 2019, he said: “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, he said: “Soon after, I went down to Ground Zero with men who worked for me to try to help in any little way that we could.”

But Richard Alles, a retired deputy chief with the New York Fire Department, told the New York Times: “I spent many months there myself, and I never witnessed him. He was a private citizen at the time. I don’t know what kind of role he could have possibly played.”

He ‘lost hundreds of friends’

Trump made this claim in a 2016 primary debate in which he accused Sen. Ted Cruz and former Gov. Jeb Bush of being liars. His campaign refused to provide any names and the Daily Beast could not find evidence that he attended any funerals for victims.

He predicted Osama bin Laden

In various speeches and interviews, Trump claimed that two years before the 9/11 attacks, he warned that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was a threat — was going to “do damage” to the United States — and even predicted the rise of terrorism.

“I predicted Osama bin Laden … was coming in to do damage.”

“I said we better be careful with Osama bin Laden.”

“Two years before the World Trade Center came down — I talked to you about Osama bin Laden, you better take him out.”

“They’re saying, ‘You know, Trump predicted Osama bin Laden’ — which actually is true.”

This is invented. Trump’s claim is based on one vague reference to bin Laden in a book he issued in January 2000, when he toyed with seeking the Reform Party nomination: “One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin-Laden is public enemy number one, and U.S. jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis.”

That’s not a prediction. And even if it was, Trump would have been echoing commentary of experts, news organizations and even bin Laden himself, who in media interviews indicated that he planned to attack the United States.

A federal grand jury in 1998 indicted bin Laden for his role in the bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. And, in 1999, CNN ran a report with this headline: “Bin Laden feared to be planning terrorist attack.” The article started: “U.S. officials fear that suspected terrorist Osama bin Laden ‘may be in the final stages’ of planning an attack against the United States.”

The 9/11 hijackers’ wives ‘knew exactly what was going to happen’

After 2015 shootings in San Bernardino, Calif., involving a Muslim couple, Trump began to claim that the wives of the 9/11 hijackers were directly involved. As he put it during a campaign rally: “When the World Trade Center was knocked down, the people, the animals that did that, they sent their wives and their families back to Saudi Arabia. Most of them went back to Saudi Arabia. Those wives knew what their husbands were going to do.”

This is an example of how Trump twisted the facts of 9/11 to buttress his anti-immigrant rhetoric. But it was all invented. The 9/11 Commission report states that virtually all of the 19 hijackers were unmarried. Two were married but there is no evidence the wives ever traveled to the United States.

Lebanese hijacker, Ziad Jarrah, who was on United 93, had a girlfriend of Turkish descent who lived in Germany. He kept in close contact while he was in flight training in the United States. The girlfriend visited him briefly and even flew with him in a small plane but she remained in the dark about the plot.

She testified that on Sept. 11, about noon, German time, Jarrah made his last call. “He said three times, ‘I love you.’ When I asked, ‘What’s up?’ he just answered, ‘I love you.’ Then he hung up,” Senguen said.

Minutes later, he boarded the flight, which crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers overcame the hijackers.

He watched thousands of Muslims ‘cheering’ as the towers came down

Few claims caused more controversy in the 2016 campaign than this statement from Trump: “I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.”

I fact-checked this extensively in 2015, and it was a lesson in how Trump never retreats from a falsehood, not matter how ludicrous. He doubles or triples down, insisting he is right, while everyone else expends wasted energy finding facts proving he is wrong. Meanwhile, his underlying message — in this case, that immigrants, especially Muslims, are untrustworthy — resonates with his supporters. My fact check had seven updates, each time debunking an allegedly new piece of evidence that Trump supporters circulated in an effort to prove Trump right.

One example: Trump supporters argued that a November 2001 MTV News documentary showed Trump’s claim was valid. The problem was it was not available in digital format, so people relied on memories. Eventually, MTV dug into its archives and posted the relevant excerpt. It turned out that a high school senior was quoted as saying she had seen a group of kids acting up in front of the Paterson courthouse, banging on trash cans and shouting. She does not say they were Middle Eastern or Arab. MTV tracked down the woman 14 years later and she said what she “saw that night [was] not anything any different than would’ve happened on any other summer night, on any other day where school was let out early.” In other words, more non-confirmation.

Trump has never retracted or apologized for making this claim.