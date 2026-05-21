Trump in a video message, Jan. 24, 2025 to March for Life: “In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life.”

The New York Times on May 18 published an interesting article titled “Abortion Pill Lawsuit Leaves Trump Silent, and in a Political Bind.” The report detailed how, in an unusual move, the Justice Department declined to submit a brief to the Supreme Court concerning a lawsuit, brought by the state of Louisiana, that barred abortion providers from prescribing mifepristone through telemedicine and sending it by mail.

Existing Food and Drug Administration policy permits this, and an administration in ordinary circumstances is supposed to defend federal agencies in court. A federal appeals court had temporarily halted the policy and the Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, allowed it to continue while the litigation continues in lower courts.

The Times examined the political considerations facing Donald Trump as the midterm election nears — placating his anti-abortion base while not alarming voters who support abortion rights. What was missing from the article was how Trump played this game in the 2024 election. He repeatedly suggested he would not prevent abortion pills from being distributed by mail, even while hinting to the anti-abortion crowd that he would.

I’ve often written about how Trump lies with impunity, appears ignorant about basic facts, and has only a surface understanding of many policy issues. But with the abortion-pill debate, you can watch Trump play a politician’s game, carefully weighing his words, so that the nuances and escape hatches were lost on most people. Now, his allies in the anti-abortion movement are taking advantage.

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In April 2024, Trump faced a conundrum. In his first term he had proudly appointed the justices who overturned the nationwide right to abortion, returning the issue to the states. Many red-leaning states quickly passed strict abortion limits, prompting voter backlash. In Trump’s home state of Florida, a referendum was placed on the November ballot that would enshrine a right to abortion and overturn the state’s strict six-week abortion ban.

Trump had said he thought six weeks was too short, but he demurred when a Wisconsin reporter on April 2 asked how he would vote on the amendment. “I’m going to do is make a statement on it next week,” he said. “I’m going to have a formal statement. I’m going to make it in next week. And that’s an issue that we should win. The Roe v. Wade issue is an issue that we should win. It was sent back to the states. The states are going to really dominate, and I think that’s what you’re seeing.”

Trump’s statement, issued on April 8, said he supported exceptions to abortion bans to allow pregnancy terminations in cases of rape, incest and the life of the pregnant patient, but the matter should be left to the states. He didn’t answer the question on how he would vote on the Florida referendum — only months later did he reveal he would vote against it — and he was silent on the abortion pill.

A few weeks later, Time’s Eric Cortellessa put the question to Trump plainly — did he think women should be able to get mifepristone?

Trump declined to answer. “Well, I have an opinion on that, but I’m not going to explain. I’m not gonna say it yet,” he said. “But I have pretty strong views on that. And I’ll be releasing it probably over the next week.”

Cortellessa then raised the Comstock Act, an 1873 relic which Trump’s allies had called for enforcing — a step that could prohibit mailing abortion drugs. Would his Justice Department enforce it? Trump again deferred: “I will be making a statement on that over the next 14 days.”

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No such statement came. Then, in June, the Supreme Court pushed aside a case that sought to restrict abortion pills, saying a group of anti-abortion doctors did not have standing to sue. The ruling did not consider the safety or scientific merits of the pill.

But that didn’t stop Trump from declaring the issue was resolved in his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden. Asked by CNN anchor Dana Bash whether he would block the abortion pill as president, Trump responded: “First of all, the Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill. And I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it.”

He then quickly pivoted to safer ground — falsely claiming everyone wanted Roe v. Wade overturned — and there was no follow-up.

By recasting that procedural dismissal as substantive approval, Trump treated an unresolved legal fight as settled fact — and then used that supposed settlement to retreat to his preferred terrain of states’ rights. The ruling itself did the opposite. It left the merits untouched and the door open to future challenges brought by plaintiffs who could clear the standing hurdle, which is what Louisiana later tried to do.

Indeed, a the campaign went on, Trump’s answers got fuzzier.

On August 19, CBS News correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Trump whether, as president, he would use the Comstock Act to block the distribution of medication abortion by mail. Trump replied: “No, we will be discussing specifics of it. But generally speaking, no, I would not.”

When Huey-Burns repeated the question — “You would not enforce the Comstock Act” — Trump answered, “I — I would not do that.”

Note the qualifiers: “we will be discussing specifics of it,” then “generally speaking.”

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Asked next whether medication abortion should be widely available, Trump again answered in a way that shifted ownership away from himself. “Well, it’s going to be available, and it is now,” he said. “And as I know it, the Supreme Court has said keep it going the way it is. I will enforce and agree with the Supreme Court, but basically, they’ve said keep it the way it is now.”

Trump did not say access should remain because he believed it should. He said the Supreme Court had kept it as it was, and he would follow their lead. The apparent commitment rested on a court posture, not a personal principle.

A month after he was elected to a second term, Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and Kristen Welker asked whether he would restrict the availability of abortion pills once in office.

Trump answered: “I’ll probably — I’ll probably stay with exactly what I’ve been saying for the last two years. And the answer is no.”

Welker immediately followed up: “You commit to that?”

Trump’s answer was the most candid explanation he gave all year about how he talks when he wants room to move later.

“Well, I commit. I mean, are — things do — things change. I think they change,” he said. Then he offered an analogy: “I hate to go on shows like Joe Biden, ‘I’m not going to give my son a pardon. I will not under any circumstances give him a pardon.’ I watched this and I always knew he was going to give him a pardon. And so, I don’t like putting myself in a position like that.” He concluded: “So things do change. But I don’t think it’s going to change at all.”

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In a Time magazine interview a few days later, Trump earned headlines for supposedly saying he was “strongly against” stopping distribution of the abortion pill. But the full transcript shows that he left himself several exits. It was less of a pledge than a maze.

Asked to promise that his FDA would not limit access to medication abortion or abortion pills, Trump did not open with an affirmative. Instead: “Well, we’re going to take a look at all of that. That’s why I’m here. We’re going to take a look at all of that.”

Pressed further, he said, “It’s unlikely, very unlikely.”

When the interviewer asked whether it was still possible and whether he would stop efforts to restrict it, Trump replied: “You know my stance from a long campaign. A long and hard campaign. I was against that. I was against that. Strongly against.”

Then came a moment of confusion that produced the key clarification. “Strongly against. You’re talking about the abortion pill,” Trump said. Time’s interviewer asked: “You’re against the abortion pill?” Trump corrected: “No, I was against stopping it.”

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Door closed? Nope, because Trump kept talking: “So I don’t see any reason why it changed, but somebody could come up with something that, you know, this horrible thing.”

Asked if he would rule it out, he refused: “I think it would be highly unlikely. I can’t imagine, but with, you know, we’re looking at everything, but highly unlikely. I guess I could say probably as close to ruling it out as possible, but I don’t want to.”

Finally, Time tried again. “Are you committed to making sure that the FDA does not strip their ability to access abortion pills?”

Trump answered: “That would be my commitment. Yeah, it’s always been my commitment.”

That would be my commitment — until I change my mind.

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Months later, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered a review of mifepristone’s safety, including whether it could be prescribed through telehealth and distributed by mail. Never mind that research shows that it is safe to dispense without an in-person visit. Trump’s supporters in the anti-abortion movement fully expected the FDA to act, and this month they forced out FDA commissioner Marty Makary for supposedly slow-walking the review.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump said words that many voters could hear as a promise to protect abortion-pill access. But he also attached conditions, hypotheticals, procedural detours, and explicit reservations to those same words. The door was never locked, as the DOJ’s silence on the FDA case shows. The ambiguity was not accidental. It was the point.

Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.