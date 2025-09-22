“You know, 20 years ago, one in 10,000 were born with autism. The most recent survey says one in 12. How bad is that? That's for young boys, baby boys, but also girls, a little bit better. It's about one in 20….obviously, there was something really wrong, and we think we know what that is.”

—Donald Trump, speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Sept. 21

President Trump today plans to make an announcement to address the rising rate of autism. He teased it during his remarks at Kirk’s memorial service. News reports say the administration will tout leucovorin, a form of vitamin B9, as a potential way to boost communication and cognition among some individuals with autism. If this proves to be the case, it might be a big advance in treatment.

Trump’s numbers echo commonly cited statistics, but they distort the timeline and lack essential context. The percentage of people diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has gone up mainly because of expanded definitions and better detection. There is no blood test or medical diagnostic test for autism, so a diagnosis is based on observations of a person’s behavior.

Share

Autism was once a narrowly defined condition. ASD, by contrast, is an umbrella diagnosis covering a range of neurological and developmental disorders that include autism and Asperger’s syndrome. Additionally, increased screening, improved diagnostic tools and training, and wider access to therapies and services have all contributed to the rise in ASD diagnoses.

“Infantile autism” was first coined in 1943. But not until 1980 did autism receive its own diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The category was broadened in 1987 and then again in 1994. Finally, in 2013, for the DSM-5, autism, Asperger syndrome and pervasive developmental disorder-not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS) were folded into a single diagnosis.

That’s why the earliest studies of autism in the 1960s and 1970s estimated that autism affected 2 to 4 people per 10,000, which “led to the impression that autism was a rare childhood disorder,” according to a 2015 book published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Nationally, the 2025 CDC estimate of autism prevalence at age 8 is 1 in 31 children, compared with 1 in 150 children in 2000, when CDC began monitoring the prevalence of autism in the United States. The CDC this year has also identified lower numbers in indivisual counties, such as 9.7 in Laredo, Texas and 18.3 in metropolitian Indianapolis.

Indeed, while diagnosis of autism has increased, diagnoses of intellectual disability have declined, indicating that previously children may have been misdiagnosed with other conditions.

Share

Trump sometomes suggests something — perhaps environmental factors or vaccines — have led to the increase in diagnoses. But experts say there no evidence that post-birth events result in a diagnosis of ASD, whereas there is increasing evidence of pre-birth factors.

For instance, genetic factors are estimated to contribute a significant portion of risk for ASD, with more than 100 genes identified. Risk has also been shown to rise significantly with paternal age, especially if he is in his 40s or older. Also, Valproate, a drug used to treat epilepsy and other neuropsychological disorders, has been found to significantly increase the risk if used during pregnancy.

The Washington Post reported that Trump will cite a possible link between Tylenol — a pain reliever commonly used during pregnancy — and an increased risk of autism in children. Its active ingredient is acetaminophen, which is called paracetamol outside North America, and a review of research by Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health raised concerns. But experts disagree on the implications, and the findings remain inconclusive. Still, if the link is eventually confirmed, it would add to the growing evidence that autism's roots begin in the womb.