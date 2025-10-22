BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freda Salatino's avatar
Freda Salatino
21h

There goes the neighborhood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
17hEdited

He’s a true H.L.Mencken cynic: cost of everything, value of nothing.

The other aspect that’s similar is that he hired untrained workers to do the demo without safety equipment. Sounds like the current cabinet and high ranking advisors, doesn’t it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GLENN KESSLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture