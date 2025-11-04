Trump on 60 Minutes

“We almost did it. We were one vote short. We woulda had great health care. We were one vote short.”

—Donald Trump, in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Nov. 2

Trump’s interview with Norah O’Donnell was filled with so many falsehoods, it’s hard to know where to begin. But given the debate over extending the Obamacare subsidies that led to a lengthy government shutdown, this one grates. It’s a well-worn Trump claim, dating from his first term, but he’s relying on people having short memories.

Here’s the truth: Trump was never just “one vote short.” He never came close to creating a health plan that could pass Congress. Moreover, the plans under consideration would have cost people their health insurance.

So it’s doubtful it would have been great.

In 2017, the House of Representatives narrowly passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA), 217 to 213. An earlier version had failed, but amendments were added that brought along conservatives who had previously balked.

The Senate, however, was not happy with the AHCA and crafted its own version of the law, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA).

There were significant differences between the two versions, though both sought to reduce projected Medicaid spending by instituting a per-capita cap on spending.

Currently, states and the federal government share in the cost of Medicaid, the health program for the poor, but the proposed laws would have capped federal funding per enrollee. There were differences in how each body would have calculated the caps, but the net result was that federal spending on Medicaid would have dropped significantly — $772 billion over 10 years in the BCRA and $834 billion in the AHCA.

That was too much for many senators, and then-Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced an amendment that would have restored $100 billion of Medicaid funding. But even after that was added, the BCRA was rejected by the Senate by a vote of 43 to 57, including “no” votes from nine Republicans.

This bill would have required 60 votes for passage (because of filibuster rules), so that’s not one vote short. It was 17 votes short.

The Senate leadership then scrambled to come up with something — anything — that would pass and produced “skinny repeal.” This legislation would have repealed the individual and employer mandates, but it would have left much of the rest of Obamacare intact, including Medicaid expansion.

The individual mandate required people to pay a modest penalty if they did not get insurance. The employer mandate required large employers to offer a certain package of health benefits or pay a fine, though most employers are too small to be affected.

Under the rules of the Senate, the “skinny repeal” would have only needed 51 votes for passage, as a filibuster could not have been used. But John McCain (R-Arizona), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) opposed it, along with all Democrats, so it only garnered 49 votes. One more vote would have allowed Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaker.

That’s the slim reed on which Trump hangs his “one vote short” rhetoric. But even if Pence had broken a tie, Congress would have been left with two very different bills — the House bill with massive Medicaid reductions and a Senate bill with mostly cosmetic changes to Obamacare. So there would have been no law until the two versions were reconciled — and then passed again by both the House and Senate.

The differences between the House version and the Senate’s skinny repeal were stark and perhaps insurmountable. Given the votes regarding Medicaid on the floor, Senate negotiators would not have been empowered to accept a major cap on Medicaid spending — and if the bill included such a cap, it probably would have gone down in defeat in the Senate. Similarly, a bill without a cap on Medicaid spending might have lost conservative votes in the House, sending it to defeat.

The House bill, meanwhile, would have been a radical change in health-care policy. People with preexisting health care conditions, protected under Obamacare, could have faced higher, unaffordable premiums for a year if they had a gap in coverage. The Congressional Budget Office said the proposed law might have blown up insurance markets in states with one-sixth of the population, leaving people with preexisting conditions with spiraling costs.

I wonder how Trump might have spun that as “great” health care.

By contrast, the Senate’s “skinny repeal” might have had limited impact. Even before Obamacare, most large employers already provided health coverage. Later in 2017, as part of a tax bill, Congress actually managed to eliminate the individual mandate, effective in 2019.

That change led to a modest increase in the number of uninsured Americans but did not end Obamacare — though Trump often falsely claimed it did.

But that’s another story.