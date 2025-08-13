After a six-month delay, the State Department has issued its annual human rights reports, which are required by law. As The Washington Post’s diplomatic reporter for almost a decade, I regularly covered the release of the reports. They were a rich source of information for journalists and researchers on human rights issues that exist in every country.

For instance, in 2018, when I examined the PLO’s practice of paying tens of millions of dollars to families of people held in Israeli prisons, the State Department report was an authoritative guide to the military courts run by Israel in its role as an occupying power.

The Trump administration reports are shocking in their brevity, lack of detail, and deliberate slant toward countries in President Trump’s good graces — or countries that are in his crosshairs. Much like his often arbitrary imposition of tariffs, these reports are used to reward friends or harm perceived enemies.

The earlier reports were not perfect, of course, but they represented a good-faith effort to document human rights problems, even in countries considered strong allies. And, no matter what administration, political appointees took the preparation of these reports seriously.

In 2005, I wrote an article that noted the human rights reports that year “criticized countries for a range of interrogation practices it labeled as torture, including sleep deprivation for detainees, confining prisoners in contorted positions, stripping and blindfolding them, and threatening them with dogs — methods similar to those approved at times by the Bush administration for use on detainees in U.S. custody.”

The 2005 report, for instance, harshly attacked the treatment of prisoners in such countries as Syria and Egypt, where the United States had shipped terrorism suspects under a practice known as "rendition." I recounted that an Australian citizen alleged that under Egyptian detention he was hung by his arms from hooks, repeatedly shocked, nearly drowned, and brutally beaten. Most of his fingernails were missing when he later arrived at Guantanamo Bay.

My article was embarrassing for the Bush administration. But the top human rights official at the department, Michael Kozak, got on the phone with me and acknowledged that the events at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq — where Iraqi prisoners were tortured and abused — "were a stain on the honor" of the United States.

"As we say to people, no country has a perfect human rights record, and certainly not the United States,” he said. “We have problems, too, not just overseas but policemen here abuse prisoners. It happens. We've seen some great cases of this over the past few years.”

Kozak added that the question "is not whether you have human rights abuses; it's what you do about them when they occur." He noted that soldiers who abused prisoners at Abu Ghraib were being court-martialed, and the tactics used at Guantanamo "have now been challenged in our courts, and successfully challenged in our courts.”

Not only would it be difficult to get any senior official to say something like this on the record these days, but the Trump State Department has made it hard to get anyone on the phone. Media requests must be sent to an internet dropbox, which eventually spits out an anodyne statement that does not address the questions raised.

Many news reports have noted the changes that favor some countries (such as Israel, Russia, and El Salvador) and attack others (such as Brazil and South Africa). I plan to focus specifically on Israel because, as a long-time consumer of such reports, the changes are especially striking in the wake of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Comparing the 2023 and 2024 Israel reports

No matter what administration, Israel’s strongest supporter has always been the United States — which has vetoed U.N. Security Council resolution after resolution. But one way the United States maintained its credibility on human rights was by issuing a report on Israel that looked as critically at Israeli practices as elsewhere in the world.

That credibility is now lost. The 2023 report on Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza was 103 pages long. The 2024 report is just nine pages — shorter than most college essays. The State Department line is that the changes were to make the reports easier to read, but that’s ridiculous. The previous level of detail meant that courts inside and outside the United States could cite their findings as definitive.

No court would reference the 2024 report — which may be the point.

The 2023 executive summary was strong, citing a long list of “significant human rights issues” with credible reports, noting the government took “some credible steps to identify and punish officials who may have committed human rights abuses.” The 2024 summary offers just general themes, with no detail, and concluded the government “took several credible steps to identify officials who committed human rights abuses, with multiple trials pending at year’s end.”

For a reporter, the State Department human rights reports provided information about primary source material such as news reports, nongovernmental organization reports, and government rebuttals. The 2024 report has virtually no sourcing. References to international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and legal debates that once framed the report’s findings are largely missing. NGOs such as Human Rights Watch and Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI) are no longer referenced.

The 2023 report, in a section on politically motivated killings, included specific names, dates, and circumstances of individual killings (such as Wadea Abu Ramouz and Yuval Castleman), deaths in custody, and abuse cases, along with investigation status. The 2024 report lists only aggregate figures (“at least 43 Palestinians died in Israeli custody”) without case-level descriptions.

Conditions in Israeli prisons were featured prominently in the 2023 report, with many paragraphs devoted to overcrowding, solitary confinement, denial of medical care, and specific prison unit abuses (see pages 5–21). The 2024 report just says: “The government acknowledged Shin Bet (the Israel Security Agency) and police used violent interrogation methods that it referred to as ‘exceptional measures,’ but the Ministry of Justice did not provide information regarding the frequency of interrogations or the specific interrogation methods used.”

Of course, when you reduce a report’s length by 90 percent, many things get cut. Not only is the level of detail much less, but entire sections are missing from the 2024 report, including information on:

Palestinian flag bans

East Jerusalem home demolitions , punitive demolitions, Bedouin village demolitions, and discriminatory zoning

Facial recognition in East Jerusalem, Shin Bet metadata collection, pending court petitions, and warrantless phone searches

Government restrictions on, or harassment of , domestic and international human rights organizations

Deaths of Palestinians in Gaza. (The 2023 report mentioned 21,000 killed in the war; the 2024 report has no number, though it’s sharply risen by now.)

Finally, there are subtle changes in wording that speak volumes in diplomacy.

The 2023 report noted: “Language in this report is not meant to convey a position on any final status issues to be negotiated between the parties to the conflict, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem or the borders between Israel and any future Palestinian state.”

But the 2024 report only says: “It is the position of the United States that the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem are subject to final status negotiations between the parties. The Palestinian Authority exercises no authority over Jerusalem.”

The reference to a “future Palestinian state” has been eliminated. Perhaps that was always a pipe dream. But that change in language will not go unnoticed in foreign capitals.