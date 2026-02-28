BY GLENN KESSLER

Laura Rozen’s reporting confirms that Trump’s nuclear negotiations with Iran were at best incompetent and likely more theatrical than serious. https://diplomatic.substack.com/p/no-imminent-threat-experts-dispute

Many, many times I heard Trump say the JCPOA, the Iranian deal that the Obama administration made (along with five other countries and the entire European Union) was terrible. I do not recall anyone ever asking him "what specifically is terrible about it"? As with his criticism of Obamacare, it went entirely unchallenged, including by journalists, so far as I am aware (you may well know better). It drove me nuts.

How can you let someone off the hook whose entire premise for being elected is that his ideas are better when he is neither called upon to offer specific ideas of his own or give specific critiques about the positions he opposes? (I realize this is a rhetorical question). In this vein, as an economist, it was clear to me that he had no actual plans to lower inflation (which is not primarily the responsibility of a president anyway), much less lower prices (which would almost certainly require a major recession) and that in fact the policies he had outlined would raise prices further. These are all examples that his supporters believed he could somehow achieve policy goals without any actual coherent policies to achieve them.

Achieving anything like a satisfactory outcome for the Iranian people here may well be another one. The plan seems to be to hope that killing a few Iranian leaders will somehow lead to orderly regime change, instead of what these things usually result in, which is a power vacuum and years of violence. As the Washington Post wryly noted, "Trump says that he hopes that in the face of the death of Khamenei, Iran’s security forces and police “will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves.” In January, those security forces killed thousands of Iranian protesters."

Wow, I meant to make a two sentence comment but obviously I kept going.

