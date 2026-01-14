Donald Trump, pontificating, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Donald Trump has long wanted control over the Federal Reserve. As many of his second-term actions have shown, he detests the idea of any independent governing authority. So the administration’s threat to prosecute Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell over seemingly-bogus claims is part of that same drive for total power.

But this is not just a second-term obsession. Trump may have appointed Powell in his first term, but he quickly started attacking the chairman because, in Trump’s view, he did not cut interest rates fast enough.

The Federal Reserve Board has a dual mandate, set by Congress, of setting the federal funds rate to allow for the highest level of employment while keeping inflation steady (at 2 percent a year). It’s a difficult task, requiring careful analysis, even in the best economic circumstances.

But Trump doesn’t care about that. He wants the Fed to ensure low interest rates in election years to juice the economy — the inflation consequences be damned. The Fed, justifiably worried about sparking inflation, has lowered rates in recent months — but at a careful and deliberate pace. (Careful and deliberate are not words associated with Trump.)

The Washington Post this week published a detailed article about the various ways Trump is trying to ensure Democrats do not win control of Congress in this year’s mid-term elections. The report focused on mechanical issues, such as pressuring states to redraw congressional borders earlier than usual. But Trump’s interest-rate obsession is part of that strategy.

The Trump rule is — interest rates need to be low when my political fortunes are at stake.

When Trump first ran for president in 2016, he attacked Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen during a September 2016 general-election debate with Hillary Clinton. Trump criticized Yellen and the Fed for low interest rates, implying it was politically motivated: “This Janet L. Yellen of the Fed. The Fed is doing political — by keeping the interest rates at this level.”

Then, nearly three months after taking office, Trump changed his tune. “I like her, I respect her,” he said. “I do like a low-interest-rate policy, I must be honest with you.”

Of course, he wanted his own man at the Fed — so he declined to reappoint Yellen and chose Powell in 2018.

Starting in 2017, the Fed began to raise the federal funds rates after a long period after the 2007-2008 Great Recession when rates were effectively zero. Policy makers concluded the U.S. economy was nearing full employment and that inflation would soon rise toward (or above) its 2-percent target. They were also concerned that if rates remained close to zero, the Fed would not be able to be lower them if the economy went into a downturn.

As the U.S. economy began to sputter and the 2020 election loomed, Trump griped about the Fed’s interest rate policies. Again, the Fed took a careful and deliberative approach in lowering rates, as unemployment was still near 50-year lows, consumer spending was solid and inflation was low.

Trump was not happy, complaining in June of 2019 that Obama “had a Federal Reserve person who kept the interest rates low. I don’t. I don’t have that privilege.”

Never mind that Obama faced the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, with unemployment reaching 10 percent. Trump regularly bragged about the state of the economy — supposedly “the greatest” in U.S. history — which undercut his argument that rates should have been cut.

In July of that year, Trump mused about how lucky President Xi Jinping was: “In China, the rates are whatever President Xi wants. He’s his own Fed. He’s the Federal Reserve. He’s -- one man. He’s the Federal Reserve. He’s the President. He’s everything else.”

That would be Trump’s dream. (Note: The Chinese central bank lacks independence from the ruling party, but Xi does not have the title of Fed chairman.)

By 2019, the Fed had raised rates to about two percent, while the European Central Bank rates had kept policy rates low. “Our Federal Reserve cannot ‘mentally’ keep up with the competition - other countries,” Trump fumed on social media in August. “At the G-7 in France, all of the other Leaders were giddy about how low their Interest Costs have gone. Germany is actually ‘getting paid’ to borrow money - ZERO INTEREST PLUS! No Clue Fed!”

Trump was mixing up a few things. Germany (because it was seen as the safest asset in Europe) was able to issue bonds with a negative yield, which meant investors accepted a small loss for the privilege of buying them. But U.S. growth was stronger than Europe at the time and its inflation was higher.

Trump was comparing apples and oranges. And he wanted to keep bragging about the U.S. economy while at the same time goose it for the election.

Now, a case could be made the Fed was too tentative in 2019 and failed to notice a looming slowdown in the economy. Fed officials had long tolerated inflation lower than two percent, but they were too fearful of overshooting that target.

But Trump was concerned about the 2020 election; most of his economic critiques in 2019 were misinformed or lacked analytic rigor. In any case, all bets were off when a global pandemic struck in early 2020. The Fed quickly went to zero rates.

Trump also could have blamed himself. His attacks on the Fed for not cutting interest rates faster put more pressure on the Fed to be careful and cautious — lest they be accused of bowing to political pressure. Trump might have gotten faster rate cuts if he had remained silent about Fed actions, like most presidents.

But Trump can’t keep quiet — and he wants full control.