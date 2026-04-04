L: President Donald Trump; R: John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon in 1973 (AFP/Getty/AP)

Note: About 12 hours after this was posted, Trump announced that U.S. special forces had found and rescued the missing pilot, a weapons officer.

Almost 60 years ago, Navy aviator John McCain was shot down over Hanoi during a bombing mission in the Vietnam War. He was captured and held for five and a half years as a prisoner of war. In 2015, when McCain was a sitting senator and former Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump dismissed his sacrifice for the United States.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa on July 18, 2015. “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”

Trump’s remarks at the time were so shocking that many pundits said that his nascent presidential campaign would not survive. But, instead, he thrived — and won the presidency.

Now, with Iran’s downing of a F-15E fighter jet, Trump faces his own McCain moment. It’s yet another reminder that, for all of Trump’s bombast, Iran still has many cards to play. Only days ago, U.S. officials proclaimed complete control of Iran’s airspace. Tehran quickly proved that was mistaken hubris.

The race is on to find the missing pilot. (One was rescued.) U.S. forces have searched for two days, while Iranian media broadcast a statement promising a reward if the pilot is captured alive. If he is taken, the Iranian government likely will use the pilot for propaganda purposes, much as Vietnam did with McCain, a son of a high-ranking naval officer.

Trump, who comments on just about everything, has been uncharacteristically silent on the incident. Presumably, he will not condemn the pilot — at least publicly — if he is captured.

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As always, it makes a difference whether a military incident happened under Trump or one of his predecessors, according to a review of his past remarks on missing or lost servicemen. If it took place under another president, Trump used the incident as a prop to denounce the weakness of the United States; when such incidents occurred under Trump, he kept mostly silent.

In 2016, for instance, two Navy riverine command boats wandered into Iranian territorial waters because of navigational errors. Ten sailors were held for 15 hours, but released unharmed with all their gear and weapons, after a diplomatic initiative in which then-Secretary of State John Kerry made a series of phone calls to his Iranian counterpart. The seizure came in the context of a nuclear agreement with Iran — later abandoned by Trump in his first term.

Trump was scathing that the Obama administration took the diplomatic route.

“When our sailors were captured last week, I said that’s one of the saddest things that I have seen when those young people were on their hands and knees in a begging position with their hands up and thugs behind them with guns, and then we talk like it’s okay,” he said in a speech. “It’s not okay. It’s lack of respect. We can’t let that happen to this country. It’s lack of respect and we’re not going to let it happen to this country.”

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The Iranian nuclear deal included a lifting of sanctions, including the unfreezing of Iranian funds in foreign bank accounts, and Trump frequently tied the funds to the release of the sailors. In his (false) telling, the United States gave $150 billion to win release of the sailors. (It’s complicated, but the actual figure was closer to $55 billion.)

“We have Kerry saying, wasn’t it wonderful that they let them go? I think it was disgraceful,” Trump said in another venue. “Remember this, if we weren’t giving them a check, in two, three days for $150 billion, they would have never let them go. They would have kept them.”

Meanwhile, when Trump was president, he played down any negative news involving troops. In 2017, when U.S. soldiers were killed in Niger, Trump said not a word until he was challenged by a reporter at a news conference. “I’ve written them personal letters,” he said. “They’ve been sent, or they’re going out tonight, but they were written during the weekend.”

Then he added, “if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls.” Challenged immediately by a reporter, Trump took back the statement. (Obama did make such calls.)

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In his first term, Trump also liked to claim that he brought soldiers home unharmed. “We’re bringing our soldiers back home…It’s time to bring our soldiers back home. That’s the way it is,” he said in 2019 when he ordered the withdrawal of troops from northeast Syria. “We’ve had no soldiers injured or hurt. That’s because I’m President.”

In reality, the troops were redeployed to other parts of the Middle East, like Iraq. Typical Trump bluster.

U.S. forces may find the pilot first. But if they don’t, Trump will face a test he once mocked — and cannot easily spin.

Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase.ai, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.