BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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lebele's avatar
lebele
2dEdited

John McCain III was a POW designated for special treatment by the Communists at the "Hanoi Hilton," meaning extra torture and interrogation to induce him to speak out against the U.S. and the war for over 4 years of his imprisonment. He held out and refused to speak against the U.S.

The reason: His father, Adm. John McCain, Jr, was CINCPAC, the U.S. military Commander-in-Chief of all U.S. forces in the Pacific region -- Viet Nam, Thailand, Korea, Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Okinawa.

His grandfather, John McCain, Sr, was a WWI and interwar commander of several battleships. During WWII, he commanded Navy aviation during the height of the war, including the battle of Guadalcanal.

None of that mattered to Trump, who mocked and belittled McCain. McCain showed continued political courage against MAGA racists and against Trump 1.0 perfidy. That was despite McCain being a conservative Goldwater-style Republican. He had faults, especially a sharp temper. But he was a heroic American in both war and peace, the diametric opposite of our draft dodger, criminal, liar, racist president.

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Brian Goldberg's avatar
Brian Goldberg
2d

So true, Glenn.

But like so many other similar things - . . . . . . . only if enough people really care.

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