BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
3d

Only 46 times?! It seems almost daily. Maybe that’s the point: wear everyone out, as well as undermine the press. Maybe I missed it. Has he ever insulted a Fox or OAN reporter? My guess is absolutely not.

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