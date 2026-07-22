Trump snaps at ABC’s Mary Bruce

On Tuesday, a reporter presented Donald Trump with a tough but reasonable question—the kind of question presidents have fielded for decades in the Oval Office. ABC’s Mary Bruce asked: “There are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting—so, what is the plan? Is the plan to just keep bombing until they give up?”

Trump snapped back: “How would you know there are no signs? Why, do you know something I don’t know?” Then he added: “You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station, but you don’t know, you don’t know anything.”

The exchange is typical of Trump in his dealings with professional journalists. It comes just days before the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which Trump will attend even as his administration intensifies leak investigations and subpoenas journalists in pursuit of their sources.

According to Sourcebase’s “Ask Trump” database, Trump has insulted or belittled reporters on 48 occasions since he regained the presidency in 2025. That is nearly three times a month.

Below, in chronological order, is the complete list. Trump’s contempt for reporters knows no bounds.

Jan. 28, 2025 — Jim Acosta (Substack) — Truth Social: called him “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history,” “a major sleazebag,” “no talent,” and “a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up.”

March 9, 2025 — Michael Birnbaum (Washington Post) — public remarks: “You’ve lost a lot of credibility.”

March 13, 2025 — Kaitlan Collins (CNN) — Truth Social: said she looked like “the third rate, low ratings reporter, she is!”

March 17, 2025 — Ashley Parker (The Atlantic) — Truth Social: called her “not capable of doing a fair and unbiased interview,” “a Radical Left Lunatic,” “as terrible as is possible,” and “not capable or competent enough to understand the intricacies of High Level politics.”

March 17, 2025 — Michael Scherer (The Atlantic) — Truth Social: said he had “never written a fair story about me, only negative, and virtually always LIES.”

March 23, 2025 — Peter Baker (New York Times) — Truth Social: called him “a really bad writer and Obama biographer and sycophant.”

March 23, 2025 — Susan Glasser (The New Yorker) — Truth Social: said she had “less talent.”

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March 23, 2025 — Maggie Haberman (New York Times) — Truth Social: said she “may be the least talented writer in the entire stable of New York Times’ MEDIOCRITY!”

March 30, 2025 — Kristen Welker (NBC) — Truth Social: said she “doesn’t want to talk in detail about anything that matters” and “wastes my Administration’s time by talking to them about ‘NOTHING.’”

April 29, 2025 — Terry Moran (ABC) — interview: told him, “you guys didn’t want to write it because you’re fake news,” and said “ABC is one of the worst.”

May 11, 2025 — Martha Raddatz (ABC) — Truth Social: called her “old timer Martha Raditz” and said a topic was “on her Trump Deranged Mind.”

May 12, 2025 — George Stephanopoulos (ABC) — public remarks: called him “George Slopidopoulos” and “a bad guy.”

May 17, 2025 — George Stephanopoulos (ABC) — Truth Social: called him “Liddle’ George Slopadopolus” and referred to ABC figures as “SleazeBags.”

June 23, 2025 — Jonathan Karl (ABC) — Truth Social: referred to him as “Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News” and, in the same post, attacked “sleazebags in the Media.”

June 25, 2025 — unnamed reporters — Truth Social: said, “These reporters are just BAD AND SICK PEOPLE.”

June 26, 2025 — unnamed CNN and New York Times reporters — Truth Social: referred to “the reporters who made up the FAKE stories on the Iran Nuclear sites” and said, “FAKE NEWS REPORTERS FROM CNN & THE NEW YORK TIMES SHOULD BE FIRED, IMMEDIATELY!!! BAD PEOPLE WITH EVIL INTENTIONS!!!”

June 27, 2025 — Abby Phillip (CNN) — Truth Social: said she had “absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate,” and ended with “LOSERS ALL!!!”

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June 30, 2025 — Dan Alexander (Forbes) — Truth Social: called him “a terribly untalented writer,” said he “probably can’t get a meaningful job in the business,” and grouped him with “bad reporters with evil intentions.”

Sept. 25, 2025 — Yamiche Alcindor (NBC News) — public remarks: “Be quiet, listen. You don't listen. You never listen. That's why you're second rate.”

Oct. 14, 2025 — unnamed ABC reporter — public remarks: “You’re ABC fake news” and “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

Nov. 14, 2025 — Telegraph reporter — public remarks: mocked the questioner with “What a job you did” and “Are you proud of yourselves?” and “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Nov. 16, 2025 — Bloomberg reporter — public remarks: “You are the worst. I don’t know why they even have you.”

Nov. 18, 2025 — unnamed ABC reporter — public remarks: “your news is not credible and you’re not credible as a reporter.”

Nov. 26, 2025 — Katie Rogers (New York Times) — Truth Social: called her “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

Dec. 6, 2025 — Kaitlan Collins (CNN) — Truth Social: called her “always Stupid and Nasty.”

Jan. 11, 2026 — CNN pool reporter — public remarks: “Why don’t you just say I’m with CNN?” followed by “You’re with fake news” and “’Cause CNN is fake news.”

Jan. 20, 2026 — unnamed CNN writer/reporter — public remarks: referred to “CNN fake news” and “a scam writer” who wrote “fake stories.”

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Jan. 20, 2026 — Don Lemon (independent) — public remarks: called him a “loser, lightweight.”

Jan. 22, 2026 — a New York Times writer — Truth Social: called the writer “corrupt,” “deranged,” and “sick.”

Jan. 27, 2026 — unnamed ABC reporter — public remarks: said, “this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years,” and “I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much.”

Jan. 29, 2026 — New York Times reporter — public remarks: after hearing the reporter’s outlet, said, “[Laughs] Oh. The fake, fake news, New York.”

Jan. 30, 2026 — Don Lemon — public remarks: called him “a sleazebag,” “a wash-up,” and “a failure,” adding that “he had no viewers” and was a “failed host.”

Feb. 3, 2026 — CNN reporter — public remarks: “You are so bad,” “You are the worst reporter,” and “you’re a very dishonest organization. And they should be ashamed of you.”

Feb. 6, 2026 — Natalie Allison (Washington Post) — public remarks: “You have a very bad attitude.”

Feb. 6, 2026 — unnamed reporter — public remarks: “I know what’s going on a hell of a lot better than you do. You don’t know what’s going on.”

March 15, 2026 — unnamed ABC reporter/reporters in the scrum — public remarks: said, “ABC fake news, your network is the worst,” and complained of “fake stories written by you people.”

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March 23, 2026 — unnamed reporter — public remarks: “Crazy question. We don’t talk about strategy.”

April 3, 2026 — Jonathan Karl — Truth Social: called him “Third rate news ‘anchor’ Jonathan Karl,” said “Karl is worse,” and dismissed his work as “A waste of time—Fictitious quotes.”

April 11, 2026 — NBC reporter — public remarks: “Why do you say that? You don’t know anything,” and, after learning the outlet, “Well, that’s fake news.”

April 26, 2026 — Norah O’Donnell (CBS) — interview: told her, “you paid me $38 million because you did something that was so horrible,” adding, “It was terrible. It was a terrible thing that you did.”

May 4, 2026 — Jonathan Karl — Truth Social: accused him of “very dishonest reporting” and said, “He’s trying to make himself look important.”

May 7, 2026 — unnamed ABC reporter — public remarks: “It’s such a, a stupid question that you asked,” “This is one of the worst reporters,” “she’s with ABC Fake News and she’s a horror show,” and “A question like that is a disgrace to our country.”

May 15, 2026 — David Sanger (New York Times) — public remarks: “I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write. And you should know better, David. You know better. Your editors tell you what to write, and you write it, and you should be ashamed of yourself. I actually think it’s treason.”

June 2, 2026 — Kaitlan Collins — public remarks: “She's a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile off her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.”

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July 11, 2026 — Maggie Haberman — Truth Social: called her “Maggot Hagerman,” said “Her book is a joke! 90% of it is Fake News,” and added, “Maggot is a loser!”

July 11, 2026 — Jonathan Swan (New York Times) — Truth Social: called him Haberman’s “flunky associate,” said of the pair, “I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right,” and called their book “garbage!”

July 13, 2026 — David Muir (ABC) — Truth Social: referred to “ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir.”

July 21, 2026 — Mary Bruce (ABC) — public remarks: “How would you know there are no signs? Why, do you know something I don’t know?…You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station, but you don’t know, you don’t know anything.”

(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric and Truth Social posts over the years was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)