BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
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No one should forget that in Trump‘s first term he told Americans that Mexico was going to pay for the border wall! We don’t hear much about that these days.

Another Substack author was drilling down into the president’s budget and found a questionable $350 million or so that was on top of the annual maintenance budget for the White House. Could this be a job for the new fraud czar, JD Vance?

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