Trump displays a rendering of the White House ballroom (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House ballroom is one of Donald Trump’s signature vanity projects, so it was no surprise that the administration appealed a federal judge’s ruling to halt construction with a hyperbolic rant that looked like it was drafted by the president himself.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote that by relying on private donations for the $400 million, Trump was trying to do an end-run around Congress, which is supposed to fund such projects. He noted there was “a nearly unbroken history of congressional authorization for construction and major renovations at the White House.”

A key part of the White House argument is that, as structured by Trump, this enterprise will not cost Americans anything, as it will be funded by private donors. (Trump also suggests he will contribute, but I will only believe that when I see it.)

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Here are three lines from the appeal:

Almost 400 Million Dollars of private donations and contributions (No taxpayer dollars are being used to build this long sought, and desperately needed, ballroom!) have already been committed, or spent, in the purchase of heavy, large scale, and other types of building materials.

American Patriots singlehandedly funded the 300 to 400 Million Dollar project (depending on finishes), which is on budget and ahead of schedule. No taxpayer dollars are being used for the funding of this beautiful, desperately needed, and completely secure (for national security purposes) ballroom.

[The] ballroom will have “zero cost to the American Taxpayer!”

This constant refrain about “no taxpayer dollars” appears in just about every news story on the project. But it’s highly misleading.

These are charitable donations, made through what Leon called “a convoluted funding scheme” and a “Rube Goldberg contraption.” Essentially, the contributions are made to the National Park Service and then transferred by the Interior Secretary to the White House.

With such donations, companies can deduct a maximum of 10 percent of taxable income, and also carry forward in later years anything that exceeds the cap. High-net-worth individuals also get a big tax break, as much as 37 percent of the donation.

(In the 2025 tax bill, effective this year, a new one-percent floor was added to corporate charitable contributions, so there was an additional incentive to contribute before Dec. 31. For individuals, a floor of 0.5% of adjusted gross income and a maximum 35% rate was established — also an incentive to pony up in 2025.)

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Many of the companies that have contributed — such as Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and Coinbase — have business with the federal government or need to stay in Trump’s good graces. It’s another form of Trump’s corporate coercion.

It’s impossible to say precisely how much these tax breaks would be worth, given that corporate tax rates were cut in Trump’s 2017 bill, but it’s not chicken feed — easily tens of millions of dollars. Every time reporters quote the White House talking points, they should note that these are tax-deductible contributions.

“Zero cost” to the American taxpayer is simply wrong. Remember: nothing in life is free.