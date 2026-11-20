Two dictators and a fanboy walk into a summit...

Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, was yet another example of how Trump craves admiration from autocrats.

At this point in Trump’s presidency, little should surprise us, but the spectacle nonetheless was appalling. The three men released a “peace declaration” after the 90-minute meeting — but the statement made no mention of the bloody war in Ukraine, which Putin started almost five years ago. Of course, Trump has been trying hard to tilt the outcome of the war in Russia’s favor.

Trump has spent years lavishing praise on Putin and Xi. Here’s a sampling of his compliments — and what the two autocrats have said about him in return. Notice a difference?

Trump on Putin

September 12, 2013 — Fox News, discussing Putin’s New York Times op-ed:

“I thought it was amazingly well crafted. I’ve read it a number of times.” Trump added: “And it really makes him look like a great leader, frankly.”

December 20, 2015 — NBC’s Meet the Press:

“He is a strong leader. What am I going to say, he’s a weak leader? He’s making mincemeat out of our president.” Trump cited Putin’s supposed 80 percent approval rating,” ignoring the fact that polling in Russia is highly suspect.

February 22, 2022 — Clay Travis and Buck Sexton interview:

“I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he’s a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride.” Trump continued: “He loves his country.”

August 15, 2025 — Sean Hannity interview after the Alaska meeting:

“You know, he’s a strong guy. He’s tough as hell and all of that, but the meeting was a very warm meeting between two very important countries and it’s very good when they get along.”

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Trump on Xi

July 13, 2017 — Paris press conference with Emmanuel Macron:

“A great leader. He’s a very talented man. I think he’s a very good man. He loves China.” He added: “But President Xi is a terrific guy. I like being with him a lot.”

June 12, 2018 — Sean Hannity interview:

“Nothing’s going to interfere with my relationship with President Xi, because I have great respect for him. He’s really a great man, in a true sense. He’s a great man.”

March 26, 2022 — Commerce, Georgia, rally:

“Well, you know, he runs 1.5 billion people with an iron fist. Yeah, I think he’s pretty smart.”

January 21, 2026 — World Economic Forum, Davos:

“He’s an incredible man. What he’s done is amazing. He’s highly respected by everybody.”

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Putin and Xi on Trump

December 17, 2015 — Putin, following his annual news conference in Moscow:

“He’s a very colorful person. Talented, without any doubt, but it’s not our affair to determine his worthiness — that’s up to the United States voters.” Note: Trump often falsely claimed that Putin called him a genius. The word Putin used was “yarkii” (яркий), which can mean colorful, vivid, flamboyant or even bright, but not in the sense of intelligent.

June 7, 2019 — Xi at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum:

“It’s hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this.”

August 15, 2025 — Putin at Alaska joint press event:

“I would like to thank President Trump for our joint work, for the well-wishing and trustworthy tone of our conversation.”

September 24, 2026 — Xi, during remarks at the White House:

“President Trump and I have respect for each other.” He added: “We have built personal rapport and stayed in touch.”

(Note: Research for this article was aided by searches of the “Ask Trump” collection on Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to create a free account and explore our extensive document collections. Also check out Sourcebase News on Substack.)