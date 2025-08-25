A president is furious at John R. Bolton because Bolton won’t moderate his criticism of foreign policy choices — even though he once worked for the president.

Donald Trump? No, that would be George W. Bush, the 43rd president.

The difference is that Bush only muttered his frustration in private. (“Interesting guy,” he snapped to aides). Trump attacked Bolton, his former national security adviser, on social media as “really dumb” after Bolton’s harsh criticism of Trump’s Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Somehow, days later the FBI raided Bolton’s home and office, seeking to determine whether he illegally shared or possessed classified information. (For the record, Vice President JD Vance said the investigation was not prompted by Bolton’s comments.)

What’s always been important to Bolton is policy, not political patrons. He never minced words if he thought policy was going sideways. But in the era of Trump, that kind of political disloyalty can lead to criminal investigations.

As part of the reporting for my 2007 book, “The Confidant: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy,” I learned why Bolton was selected to be U.N. ambassador in Bush’s second term. It was to make sure he kept quiet about policy disputes.

I covered the State Department for almost a decade and first got to know Bolton in Bush’s first term when he was installed as an undersecretary of state for arms control — a conservative watchdog in the moderate State Department led by retired Army General Colin Powell.

It was an uneasy relationship. Bolton and Powell always made sure they had witnesses in meetings with each other because neither felt he could trust the other to report accurately what was said.

Bolton is a smart, tough bureaucratic infighter. He’s frequently misidentified in the media as a neoconservative. In fact, he is a hawkish realist who wants to advance U.S. interests and power overseas. Unlike many neoconservatives in the Bush administration, he did not believe freedom and democracy would cure the ills of the world.

Bolton’s core interest was North Korea. In Bush’s first term, he did everything he could to end a Bill Clinton agreement that froze Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Powell had sought to keep the agreement going, but Bolton and his allies undercut his efforts by arguing North Korea had a secret uranium-enrichment program. (Five years later, doubts rose about the quality of the intelligence.) The 1994 Clinton deal, known as the Agreed Framework, collapsed.

In response, North Korea in December 2002 kicked out U.N. inspectors, restarted a dormant nuclear facility, and began processing spent fuel rods into weapons-grade plutonium. The Bush administration at the time was consumed with the looming invasion of Iraq, so North Korea used that distraction to speed forward on a nuclear weapons program.

After Bush was re-elected in 2004 and replaced Powell with his national security adviser, Condoleezza Rice, she decided that it was essential to get the North Korean nuclear genie back into the bottle. She selected as her top Asia aide a diplomat who was known as a creative deal-maker — someone she thought might reach a new agreement with North Korea.

But she also realized that she needed to find a second-term role for Bolton, or else he would be a harsh critic of her moves. As President Lyndon Johnson was fond of saying, it was “better to have your enemies inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in.”

So she pitched the idea of naming Bolton ambassador to the United Nations — which pleased his fans in the conservative base but meant he would have no direct role in policy-making. It was a provocative choice. Bolton had once said that if the U.N. “lost 10 stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.” When Rice called U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan with the news, he replied: “Oh, my God.”

Bolton knew Rice made the move to sideline him, but it was a prestigious appointment. So he accepted the offer.

Bolton had made many enemies in the first term, so he faced a bruising confirmation battle. I covered some of the hearings. Democrats claimed he politicized and cherry-picked intelligence to support his policy objectives, and that he acted as a bully against subordinates who displeased him. They never landed a knock-out blow. A provocative speech by Bolton on North Korea turned out to have been cleared at the highest levels, while many of Bolton’s sharp elbows reflected the rough-and-tumble nature of policy-making in the Bush administration.

Bolton was approved in a party-line vote by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but his nomination stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate for months. (This is when presidential nominations could still be filibustered.) Eventually, Bush made him ambassador through a recess appointment in August 2005.

Recess appointments eventually expire and Bush could not line up the votes for Bolton to win confirmation after the appointment ended in December 2006. That freed Bolton to become the critic Rice had sought to contain. In 2007, he published a tell-all memoir, “Surrender is Not an Option,” that almost sounded like he’d been dictating notes into a tape recorder every evening.

Sound familiar? Bolton did the same thing after he quit as Trump’s national security adviser. Trump unsuccessfully tried to stop publication of the book, “The Room Where It Happened.” Bush didn’t try to block Bolton’s 2007 book.

(Of course, the stakes were higher for Bolton’s second book. He was not an upper-level official, occasionally meeting with the president, but often in the room with the commander-in-chief. His portrait of a dim-witted Trump, mercurial and clueless about foreign policy, is devastating.)

In Bush’s waning months as president, as Rice struggled to put together a lasting deal on North Korea that collapsed in the end, no person was harsher than Bolton. Bush was flabbergasted, given how much political capital he had expended to win Bolton’s confirmation.

But he vented his anger in private — and his Justice Department did not send the FBI into Bolton’s house.