Image from Ontario ad attacking Trump’s tariffs

President Trump is shocked — shocked — that Ontario, a province of Canada, is running ads that use the voice of President Ronald Reagan to denounce high tariff policies. He canceled all trade negotiations with Canada because of the audio was “fraudulently used” —in effect, manipulated.

This is pretty rich from a politician who routinely resorted to manipulated audio and video to attack his foes.

First, let’s look at what Ontario did. The ad clips and reorganizes Reagan’s remarks from a 1987 radio address. But with one minor exception, entire sentences are retained intact. Moreover, it’s hard to claim that the ad does not reflect the essence of Reagan’s point — that high tariffs hurt American consumers in the long run.

Here’s the audio as rendered in the ad:

When someone says, “Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,” it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes for a short while it works Throughout the world there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. But over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse; businesses and industries shut down; and millions of people lose their jobs. throughout the world there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. America’s jobs and growth are at stake.

Here’s the full transcript of Reagan’s address with the clipped sentences in bold.

***

My fellow Americans:

Prime Minister Nakasone of Japan will be visiting me here at the White House next week. It’s an important visit, because while I expect to take up our relations with our good friend Japan, which overall remain excellent, recent disagreements between our two countries on the issue of trade will also be high on our agenda.

As perhaps you’ve heard, last week I placed new duties on some Japanese products in response to Japan’s inability to enforce their trade agreement with us on electronic devices called semiconductors. Now, imposing such tariffs or trade barriers and restrictions of any kind are steps that I am loath to take. And in a moment I’ll mention the sound economic reasons for this: that over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. But the Japanese semiconductors were a special case. We had clear evidence that Japanese companies were engaging in unfair trade practices that violated an agreement between Japan and the United States. We expect our trading partners to live up to their agreements. As I’ve often said: Our commitment to free trade is also a commitment to fair trade.

But you know, in imposing these tariffs we were just trying to deal with a particular problem, not begin a trade war. So, next week I’ll be giving Prime Minister Nakasone this same message: We want to continue to work cooperatively on trade problems and want very much to lift these trade restrictions as soon as evidence permits. We want to do this, because we feel both Japan and the United States have an obligation to promote the prosperity and economic development that only free trade can bring.

Now, that message of free trade is one I conveyed to Canada’s leaders a few weeks ago, and it was warmly received there. Indeed, throughout the world there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. Now, there are sound historical reasons for this. For those of us who lived through the Great Depression, the memory of the suffering it caused is deep and searing. And today many economic analysts and historians argue that high tariff legislation passed back in that period called the Smoot-Hawley tariff greatly deepened the depression and prevented economic recovery.

You see, at first, when someone says, “Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,” it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes for a short while it works -- but only for a short time. What eventually occurs is: First, homegrown industries start relying on government protection in the form of high tariffs. They stop competing and stop making the innovative management and technological changes they need to succeed in world markets. And then, while all this is going on, something even worse occurs. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. The result is more and more tariffs, higher and higher trade barriers, and less and less competition. So, soon, because of the prices made artificially high by tariffs that subsidize inefficiency and poor management, people stop buying. Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse; businesses and industries shut down; and millions of people lose their jobs.

The memory of all this occurring back in the thirties made me determined when I came to Washington to spare the American people the protectionist legislation that destroys prosperity. Now, it hasn’t always been easy. There are those in this Congress, just as there were back in the thirties, who want to go for the quick political advantage, who will risk America’s prosperity for the sake of a short-term appeal to some special interest group, who forget that more than 5 million American jobs are directly tied to the foreign export business and additional millions are tied to imports. Well, I’ve never forgotten those jobs. And on trade issues, by and large, we’ve done well. In certain select cases, like the Japanese semiconductors, we’ve taken steps to stop unfair practices against American products, but we’ve still maintained our basic, long-term commitment to free trade and economic growth.

So, with my meeting with Prime Minister Nakasone and the Venice economic summit coming up, it’s terribly important not to restrict a President’s options in such trade dealings with foreign governments. Unfortunately, some in the Congress are trying to do exactly that. I’ll keep you informed on this dangerous legislation, because it’s just another form of protectionism and I may need your help to stop it. Remember, America’s jobs and growth are at stake.

Until next week, thanks for listening, and God bless you.

***

You can see the sentences are reordered, and the word “but” was snipped to make the make the sentences flow more smoothly. But this is Reagan’s voice and these are his points. Based on everything we know about Reagan and his stance on trade, he would be appalled by Trump’s tariff policies. (Of course, Trump falsely claims Reagan loved tariffs.)

How does that compare to the kind of selective editing regularly used by the Trump campaign?

In 2020, for instance, the Trump campaign ran an ad — viewed by millions of people — that mixed shots of mayhem with quotes suggesting that Democratic lawmakers and Joe Biden supported looting, police attacks, and violence. The ad deceptively paired quotes out of context with protest imagery, skewing their original meaning.

In the video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is seen saying: “That is what the word ‘radical’ really means. I’ve never been offended. And I embrace that term.”

But this is her full quote, with the section used in bold:

“That is what the word ‘radical’ really means, by the way — it means ‘the root,’ getting to the root of problems. And that word has just kind of been co-opted as though you’re just kind of some — I don’t even know, some Looney Tune out here. But what it really means is that if you are radical, it means that you get to the root of problems. Which is why I’ve never been offended, and I embrace that term.”

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is seen saying: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.”

But this was a 2018 clip and Pelosi was speaking about the Trump administration’s family separation policies at the U.S. border with Mexico, not the violence after George Floyd’s murder.

Pelosi’s full quote was: “They’re doing away with children being with their moms. I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

Similarly, another Trump ad so egregiously snipped an exchange on CNN that the network sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s reelection campaign, saying that remarks of two of its stars had been edited to give a false impression. The network refused to air the ad. The Trump campaign kept running it on other networks, despite the complaints.

Here are the edits the campaign made, with the parts used in boldface:

Blitzer: “Well, is it accurate that if these steps had not been put in place, the stay-at-home orders, the social distancing orders, as the president said yesterday, it could have been two million people dead here in the United States?”

Gupta: “I mean, you know, these are all models, Wolf. It’s a little tough to say, but, you know, if you talk about something that is spreading, you know, very robustly throughout a community. You know, two to three times more contagious than flu, and up to 10 times, perhaps even more than that, more deadly than flu, then yes.”

The ad disguised the fact that Blitzer was referring to public health measures, not travel bans, by flashing images of an airport bulletin board with canceled flights and an Air China jet. The clear implication is that Blitzer was referring to the restrictions on travel from China.

But the death estimate he referred to concerned a model that estimated what would happen if Americans carried on as normal — going to work, attending events, eating out — and ignored the virus. The ad then removed Gupta’s significant caveats about the modeling.

There are many more examples — all far more misleading than Ontario’s straightforward rearrangement of Reagan’s remarks.