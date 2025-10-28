How the media can combat misinformation and rebuild public trust in an era of polarization
At the annual Nellie Bly award ceremony, Times Union Editor Casey Seiler moderated a panel with me, Sarah Gilbert, and Karen DeWitt.
On Oct. 16, I accepted the annual Nellie Bly award from the Museum of Political Corruption in Albany. I posted earlier my acceptance remarks after receiving the award from museum founder Bruce Roter. Below is a video of the lively discussion on truth and facts in today’s media landscape moderated by Times Union Editor Casey Seiler. I was joined by Sarah Gilbert, president and chief executive of WAMC Northeast Public Radio, and Karen DeWitt, award-winning former Capitol Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio.
I welcome your comments and feedback.
