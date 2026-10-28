For nearly 15 years, I handed out Pinocchios to politicians who made stuff up. Now I’m launching a news platform that uses technology notorious for making stuff up.

You may reasonably wonder whether I’ve lost my mind.

My partner in this venture is Ron Suskind, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author. Together with the Sourcebase team, we’re launching Sourcebase News, a publication that will use artificial intelligence to help produce journalism. Some of what we publish will begin as AI-generated text, edited and verified by experienced journalists. Other articles will be written entirely by reporters who use AI to uncover stories hidden in vast collections of documents.

I can almost hear the groans.

AI? Journalism? Haven’t we already seen enough fabricated quotes, imaginary citations and confident-sounding nonsense from chatbots? At a time when news organizations are shrinking and journalists are losing their jobs, do we really need another machine churning out content?

Those are fair questions. We have asked them ourselves.

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Ron won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting at The Wall Street Journal and went on to write a series of bestselling books that exposed the inner workings of government and the failures of powerful institutions. I spent three decades at The Washington Post, the last 15 years questioning the factual claims of people in power.

Between us, we’ve spent a good part of our professional lives trying to separate fact from fiction. We have no intention of abandoning that mission now.

But we also believe that artificial intelligence, used carefully and with appropriate skepticism, could transform investigative journalism. We call it “AI on a leash.”

Think about how many important stories are buried in documents that are technically public but practically inaccessible. Millions of pages of court filings. Government records released in enormous batches. Financial disclosures scattered across years. Internal emails whose significance becomes apparent only when connected to something else.

For decades, the principal obstacle to finding those stories has been time. A reporter might spend weeks searching through thousands of pages, hoping to find the crucial document, the revealing contradiction or the unexpected connection. Much of that work is tedious. Sometimes the story remains undiscovered.

What if reporters could search millions of pages in minutes, ask questions of entire collections of documents, and follow the trail from an intriguing answer directly to the original evidence?

That’s what we’re trying to do at Sourcebase. Our AI provides citations that allow reporters to trace its assertions directly to the underlying documents. That doesn’t mean it always gets things right. But it means we can check whether it does.

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Now we’re going to put it to the test in public.

Sourcebase News will publish two kinds of journalism. And here’s something worth emphasizing: Both will create jobs for reporters and editors, not eliminate them.

The heart of the enterprise will be original investigative reporting by journalists using Sourcebase to explore enormous collections of primary documents. The stories will be conceived, reported and written by human beings. AI will help reporters find evidence and follow leads that might otherwise have been missed.

One of our first investigations comes from Marilyn W. Thompson, a veteran investigative reporter and former colleague of mine at The Washington Post. Using Sourcebase, she uncovered a little-noticed FBI investigation into threats against Jeffrey Epstein’s victims — a story hiding in documents that had already been made public.

Our second offering will put AI to work in a different way: producing a daily morning report on what Donald Trump posted on Truth Social after 9 p.m. the previous evening. AI will generate an initial draft, but a human editor will review it, verify the claims, supply context and decide what deserves publication. Given Trump’s penchant for late-night pronouncements, we suspect there will be plenty of material.

There’s a simple reason to focus on Trump: He’s the president of the United States, and his social media posts often make news, sometimes at hours when most of Washington has gone to bed. Our AI system will work while most people are sleeping — and will draw on our trove of Trump statements since 2007 (including 7,000 videos and 34,000 Truth Social posts) to place his latest announcements into context. Regular readers of this Substack will recall that I sometimes cited Sourcebase research. For instance, Sourcebase located Trump quotes from years ago that undermined the case he was making for war with Iran.

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There is an important distinction here. Finding a document is not the same as establishing the truth. A sworn deposition can contain a lie. A government report can be misleading. An email can be taken out of context. And an AI system can misunderstand any of them.

That’s where journalism begins, not where it ends.

We always will link to the underlying evidence, so readers can follow the reporting back to its sources and reach their own conclusions. Not every reader will want to wade through the documents, of course. But the ability to do so matters.

I don’t expect anyone to trust this enterprise simply because Ron and I have put our names on it. Reputations are earned over time, and they can be squandered quickly.

We will make mistakes. Every news organization does. When that happens, we will acknowledge them and correct them. The standard for our work will be no different because we are using AI.

The news business does not need another technology capable of producing an endless stream of plausible prose. What it desperately needs are new ways for journalists to uncover facts, hold powerful people accountable and tell stories that would otherwise remain hidden.

That’s the wager we’re making with Sourcebase News.

Judge us by the journalism.

Subscribe to Sourcebase News via Substack or its website.