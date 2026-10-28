BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Lisa Shields's avatar
Lisa Shields
1h

Brilliant idea with a brilliant team. Bravo.

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Nancy Powell's avatar
Nancy Powell
8h

First part, okay. Second part, not okay. You are normalizing the writing of articles by AI. Last thing I would have expected by two respected journalists.

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