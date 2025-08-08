“There’s your number. We’re doing well.”

—President Donald Trump, holding a chart presented by economist Stephen Moore

When Trump called reporters into the Oval Office to show off charts crafted by Moore, one of his go-to economists, I had a feeling of déjà vu.

In his first term, the president had cited a similar figure about median household income — also pushed by Moore. It became one of his favorite talking points, even when it became obsolete during the pandemic.

In this Substack column, I’m going to try to avoid doing too many fact checks. But since there seems to be confusion in the media about what Trump was touting — and many reporters just reported it straight — I figured I would offer an explanation.

Median household income

Every September, the Census Bureau releases an annual figure for real median household income (meaning adjusted for inflation). As of 2023, it was $100,800. The 2024 figure will not be released until next month.

But the chart displayed by Moore showed monthly figures as of June. He claimed that median household income has gone up $1,174 under Trump since January.

Moore, who works at the Heritage Foundation, did not respond to a query about how he calculated this. He told reporters he had gotten an “advance look” at unpublished Census data.

Back in 2019, when I (as Washington Post Fact Checker) wrote about what I called “Trump’s shiny new talking point about income growth,” Moore told me he had relied on a private firm called Sentier Research, then run by Gordon Green and John Coder, who had been senior officials at the Census Bureau. They examined data from the Current Population Survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, and used that to estimate a monthly median household income number. They also adjusted the numbers each month to account for inflation.

Sentier no longer exists. Green told me he had retired and he had lost touch with Coder. Coder’s old number was disconnected, and I couldn’t locate him.

The advantage of this approach is that one is able to spot trends sooner than the annual release of the official Census figure. The disadvantage is that the figures are based on a relatively small survey, and so the numbers can bounce around a lot. But I had found that over time Sentier’s trend line appeared to track the official number, which is an annual average.

Indeed, in 2019, Sentier spotted a potentially big gain in median income — which was later confirmed in the annual Census release. But that estimate was based on data through August, adding two more months to the trend line. This chart is based only on five months of data.

Also, most of the gain in Trump’s chart was in the period from May to June. From my examination of Sentier’s data, the figures fluctuated significantly from month to month. So a one-month gain doesn’t tell you much.

Finally, for context, the gain in real median household income under President Joe Biden in 2023 was $4,370. If the gain of $1,174 under Trump in the first five months represents a real trend line, he would fall short of Biden’s number over 12 months, as he only can anticipate a gain of $2,818.

In any case, it’s all theoretical. Five months of Census data shows you very little, no matter how much you celebrate it.