Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif was famous across the Arabic-speaking world, one of few remaining correspondents in Gaza after 22 months of war. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces announced they had targeted and killed al-Sharif, 28, and four colleagues in Gaza. Another journalist was killed too, as the strike was aimed at a tent used by the media.

Journalists who cover wars often take risks to report the news. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says 192 journalists have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023. At least 184 of those journalists were Palestinians killed by Israel.

Al-Sharif’s skill and bravery were widely respected. In 2024, he was part of a Reuters team which won a Pulitzer Prize in the category of breaking news photography for coverage of the war.

In a statement, the IDF said it had targeted al-Sharif because he was a “terrorist” who “served as a cell leader in Hamas and promoted rocket fire against citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces.” The statement was accompanied by fuzzy-looking pictures of what it claimed were personnel and salary documents.

Under the conventions of journalism, Israel’s claim that al-Sharif was a terrorist must be reported high in the story, along with the denial by Al Jazeera. Some headlines even led with Israel’s claim. As an ordinary reader, how is one supposed to assess this sort of both-sides reporting? He says that, she says this — it all gets lost in the fog of reporting.

To sort fact from spin, here are two key questions to ask.

Is this normal?

No. The deliberate targeting of journalists in conflict zones is an outrage under any standard. Al-Sharif provided vivid reporting of the devastation in Gaza, including the starvation gripping the enclave because of Israeli restrictions on aid. His reporting was damaging to Israel’s image, so his high-profile killing could be viewed as a message to the few remaining reporters.

According to Amnesty International, the deliberate targeting and killing of journalists constitutes war crimes under international humanitarian law.

Earlier this year, al-Sharif appears to have been targeted by a drone after he and colleagues climbed a hill to transmit videos to their editors. Al-Sharif was wearing a press vest and suffered minor injuries to his back, but a civilian was killed. Another colleague, Emad Ghaboun, was carried to a nearby hospital in the bucket of a bulldozer. “The protective vest itself has become a means to target you, more than a means to protect you,” Ghaboun said in a Forbidden Stories report posted by Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism.

Has the ‘evidence’ been vetted?

Yes — and Israeli claims have been not verified.

Last month, CPJ said al-Sharif had been targeted in a smear campaign. “This is not the first time al-Sharif has been targeted by the Israeli military, but the danger to his life is now acute,” said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. “Israel has killed at least six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza during this war. These latest unfounded accusations represent an effort to manufacture consent to kill al-Sharif.”

Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, less than two weeks ago said Israel was trying to silence al-Sharif’s reporting on Gaza. “Fears for al-Sharif’s safety are well-founded as there is growing evidence that journalists in Gaza have been targeted and killed by the Israeli army on the basis of unsubstantiated claims that they were Hamas terrorists,” she said.

Reporters without Borders (RSF), based in Paris, said that IDF’s allegations that al-Sharif was a Hamas operative were made "without evidence," accusing it of repeating a "well-known tactic" against Al Jazeera staff.

In 2024, the IDF said it had targeted and killed Al Jazeera reporter Ismail al-Ghoul, also claiming he was affiliated with Hamas. But when RSF investigated those allegations (the IDF statement has disappeared but can be found on the Wayback Machine), it uncovered numerous inconsistencies. For instance, a screenshot of a Hamas document suggested he received a military rank on 1 July 2007, when he was 10 years old; another column shows he was recruited in 2014.

The IDF said it was not responsible for inconsistencies in Hamas documents.

But here’s the bottom line: The documents may be wrong or misinterpreted, and they have never been confirmed in any judicial proceeding.