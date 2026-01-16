BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
2h

Interesting historical dig. Unfortunately the Trump regime just ignores laws and court rulings it doesn’t like so time will tell how this goes.

Reply
Share
deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
2h

Ain’t history great? Really enjoyed this article. I hope it gets more circulation somehow throughout the media world..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture