Trump’s response when told Greenland’s prime minister said the island chose to stay with Denmark “That’s their problem.”

Cold War historian James Graham Wilson recently posted an extraordinary document on LinkedIn, obtained from the National Archives — a memorandum of conversation of a December 14, 1946, meeting between Secretary of State Jimmy Byrnes and Danish Foreign Minister Gustav Rasmussen.

In the meeting, Byrnes pitched the idea of the United States buying Greenland.

The oral message delivered by Byrnes (he read part of it and then handed the rest of the document to Rasmussen) offered three options, one of which was a sale. The other two would have given the United States free rein to install military installations.

“The geographic proximity of Greenland to the American continent has necessitated its inclusion in every study of the defense of the United States” since the 1860s, the oral messsage said. “This vital and strategic position of Greenland brings it clearly moreover within the scope of the century and a quarter old Monroe Doctrine.”

These days, the words sound familiar.

The oral message made this point:

Drastic as this solution might seem at first glance, it has the merits of a clean-cut and final solution of the problem. It would for all time end the complex of Danish–United States relationships with respect to Greenland as a target for hostile and malicious criticism by other powers. The payment of a generous purchase price would, moreover, prove helpful in strengthening Denmark’s financial position and in accelerating her post-war recovery.

The memorandum of the conversation, written by H. Freeman Mathews, then the head of European Affairs for the State Department, makes clear Rasmussen (no relation to the current Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen) was shocked by Byrnes’s proposal — just as Danish officials are furious at Trump’s demands for the territory. Byrnes was more diplomatic than Trump, but the message was not well received.

Mr. Rasmussen said that frankly he could not conceal his disappointment and he felt his government would be disappointed too. He added with a smile he would like to reply with a rude remark: our solution was like suggesting that a man could cure a severe toothache by cutting off his head. Mr. Matthews said that Greenland hardly seemed the equivalent of Denmark’s head and that perhaps our solution was more like a suggestion that the tooth be extracted.

In the end, Denmark and the United States agreed on a version of the first two options, memorialized in a 1951 agreement in which the two countries pledged to work together to prevent an armed attack. Even though the agreement acknowledged Greenland was territory of Denmark, the 1951 arrangement called for the United States to build a military presence “without compensation” and freedom of movement for U.S. military personnel. Essentially, U.S. forces could do what they want on Greenland.

It’s a deal that has worked well for 70 years, at least until Donald Trump began his latest campaign to win control of Greenland. A meeting this week between Vice President JD Vance and foreign minister Rasmussen ended with a diplomatic impasse. France, Germany and Norway are sending forces to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark, a NATO member.

What struck me in reading this diplomatic exchange is a reference to an earlier agreement 100 years ago — in 1916. The United States purchased, for $25 million, the Caribbean colony then called the Danish West Indies, which included the islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John. That became the core of the United States Virgin Islands.

Digging around, I found that as part of that deal, then-Secretary of State Robert Lansing made an important declaration — a concession to Denmark.

It was the first time the United States had acknowledged Denmark’s claim to Greenland. Six years earlier, the United States had made clear it reserved the right to receive the island if Denmark ever dropped its colonial claims, which dated back to 1751.

In 1953, the island formally became part of Denmark; it became self-governing, except for foreign and defense policy, starting in 1979.

I realize that Trump has little concern for legal niceties or international treaties (or the fate of NATO, for that matter). But Lansing’s statement suggests that for a century the United States has acknowledged Denmark’s claim to the island. That should count for something.