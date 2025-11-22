The February White House meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky turned into a shouting match.

Throughout the first year of Donald Trump’s second term, pundits have searched for signs that he was finally fed up with Russia and would back Ukraine in its struggle for survival. Trump would drop hints here and there, such as calling Russia a “paper tiger,” and suddenly he was hailed by some commentators as a supporter of Ukraine. “Trump’s decision to back Kyiv against Russia was inevitable,” crowed Marc A. Thiessen in The Washington Post just a few weeks ago.

It was all an illusion — an illusion that should now be shattered by Trump’s punitive “peace plan” that would reward Russia with land it could not win through force and potentially cripple Ukrainian sovereignty. Trump has demanded the plan — negotiated without Ukraine or Europe in the room — be accepted by Thursday.

The constant search for a Trump turn in favor of Ukraine reminded me of the moments that reporters tried to grasp in his first term — the signal that he had finally begun to act like an ordinary president. That moment never came, just like Trump will never support Ukraine.

He hates Ukraine. He detests Ukraine. He wishes Ukraine only ill will.

Sad to say, when push comes to shove, Trump will always sell out Ukraine and favor Russia.

Here are the reasons.

He swallowed Russian propaganda

Trump holds grudges, and he will never forgive Ukraine for intervening in the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Wait, you might say, that didn’t happen, did it?

It doesn’t matter. In Trump’s mind, it did. He’s mentioned it repeatedly in various interviews, beginning with the Associated Press just after he took office in 2017. Trump obsessed over the idea that Ukraine hacked a Democratic National Committee server — a conspiracy theory that his aides at the time, over and over, explained had been debunked.

Of course it’s Russian propaganda. According to Fiona Hill, who served as Trump’s Russia adviser on the National Security Council staff in his first term, the theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election is “a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.’’

Moscow’s aim was to detract from Russia’s interference in the election on behalf of Trump. That actually happened — confirmed by various independent investigations. But Trump hates that narrative, and so he rejected the findings of U.S. intelligence and readily embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances (i.e., lies) that Russia did not try to tip the scales of the election.

He blames Ukraine for his first impeachment

Trump’s first impeachment was spurred by a 2019 phone call he had with then-new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pushed for a Ukrainian investigation of Joe Biden, then his most feared rival in the 2020 election. During the call, Trump cryptically suggested a link between Zelensky announcing the probe and Ukraine receiving needed military aid and Zelensky earning a White House visit.

Trump ordered a hold on the military aid, prompting Zelensky to agree to a CNN interview in which he planned to announce an investigation of Biden. When Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told Trump that Zelensky would do as Trump had demanded, Sondland remarked to a colleague that Trump “does not give a shit about Ukraine,” only a Biden investigation.

But then a whistleblower report exposed the scheme, prompting the White House to lift the hold on aid and Zelensky to cancel the interview. Trump ended up being impeached — a painful experience he’s not forgotten.

He loves Putin

The core of Trump’s dislike of Ukraine is that he admires and embraces Vladimir Putin. (He likes to claim that Putin called him “a genius” but that was based on a mistranslation of a Russian word meaning “colorful, vivid or flamboyant.”) The Russian president views Ukraine as a renegade province — a fake country — and over hours of discussion with Trump he has reinforced that message.

Putin has argued that Ukraine was an invention of Vladimir Lenin, the first Bolshevik leader, when in reality Ukrainian culture and language have existed for centuries and a Ukrainian nationalist movement sprang up in the mid-1800s. An independent Ukrainian state briefly existed after World War I.

Trump knows little about world history, let alone Soviet history, and so has absorbed Putin’s lessons as the truth. Given his animus toward Ukraine, there’s little Zelensky can do to convince him otherwise.