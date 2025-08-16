When Trump first ran for president in 2015, his secret sauce for attracting conservatives was that he had listened to Mark Levin’s conservative talk radio show and regurgitated the false claims and conspiracy theories he heard there. While traditional politicians back then wouldn’t dream of saying that kind of stuff, Trump sounded like a truth teller to Levin’s legions of fans — finally, here was a politician echoing what they already believed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, is following the same playbook. After becoming an international outcast for having launched a bloody, unprovoked war against Ukraine, he has maneuvered his way into Trump’s good graces by repeating back to him what he already believes during their brief meeting in Alaska on Friday. So, to Trump, Putin sounds like a truth teller, even though he was saying something false.

“I think the meeting was a 10 in the sense that we got along great,” Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News after the meeting. Putin’s reward is that Trump abandoned his demand for an immediate ceasefire and his threat to impose news sanctions on Russia, giving the Russian leader freedom to continue attacking Ukraine.

Putin is pushing on an open door. Trump has often admired Putin, falsely believing that the Russian leader once called him “a genius.”

No War if Trump Had Been President

“Today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war, and I'm quite sure that it would indeed be so.”

—Putin at the news conference, Aug. 15

This is a pretty dubious statement, but it echoes what Trump said repeatedly on the campaign trail in 2024. More recently, in an interview with Time magazine on his first 100 days, Trump said: “It’s a war that would have never happened if I was president. It’s [Joe] Biden’s war…This war would have never happened. Putin would have never done it.”

It costs Putin nothing to agree with Trump, but there is no evidence that the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if Trump had been president. In fact, before Russia’s invasion, Trump called Putin a “genius” and “very savvy” for advancing on Ukraine.

“You got to say, that’s pretty savvy,” Trump said on a conservative talk radio show of Putin’s decision to declare certain breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent. “And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.”

“This is genius,” Trump said. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine … as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

Perhaps Putin thinks Trump would not have rallied NATO to come to Ukraine’s assistance, as Biden did, but that is far from the same thing as “no war.”

The 2020 Election Was Rigged

In the Hannity interview, Trump said that Putin told him he thought the 2020 election was rigged and “you can’t have a great democracy with mail-in voting.”

This is lifted directly from Trump’s talking points. For more than four years, he has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And while Trump often states that other countries do not allow mail-in voting, in 2020 fourteen countries in Europe provided in-country postal voting opportunities. In eight of these countries, all voters are eligible — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. Most people would agree those are robust democracies.

False as it is, Putin’s agreement is music to Trump’s ears.

The Russia Hoax Was Real

“We had to put up with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. He knew it was a hoax, and I knew it was a hoax, but what was done was very criminal.”

—Trump, at the news conference

Trump has always rejected the idea that Putin tried to tilt the 2016 election toward him. Again, it’s easy for Putin to claim he had no intention of doing that — despite U.S. intelligence showing otherwise.

The second Trump administration has sought to undercut that finding. But officials have not explained why a bipartisan report by the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued in 2020 by a GOP-controlled Senate, reached the same conclusion. Or why special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, appointed in Trump’s first term, concluded that Russian government actors successfully hacked computers, obtained emails from Democrats, and publicly disseminated those materials through intermediaries, including WikiLeaks, to sow discord in the United States, hurt Hillary Clinton, and help Trump.

In 2018, Mueller obtained an indictment of a dozen Russians for their alleged roles in the operation, but they have not been extradited.

A skeptic might suggest Putin has a vested interest in denying he sought to influence the 2016 election. He certainly has a vested interest in staying in Trump’s good graces by agreeing with him.