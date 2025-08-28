Speaker after speaker stated it plainly, without hesitation. It didn’t matter if they were from Europe, Asia, or South America.

The United States has an “authoritarian government”…the “authoritarian president Donald Trump”…“Trump’s authoritarianism.”

This was in June, during an international journalism conference in Rio de Janeiro. The Americans in attendance remarked on how strange it felt. U.S. journalists almost never use the “authoritarian” label to describe Trump’s actions in news stories.

But, for the rest of the world, what is happening in the United States was already clear: Trump is a strongman, much like the politicians he admires — Viktor Orbán of Hungary or Recep Erdoğan of Turkey — who have eroded the democracies in their countries.

The conventions of American journalism make it difficult, if not foolhardy, to routinely say the U.S. president is an authoritarian. The news pages, unlike the editorial pages, are supposed to be neutral. Much like calling Trump a liar — which I only did once as Washington Post Fact Checker — calling him an authoritarian is a conversation stopper and likely would turn off readers who support Trump’s policies.

Even when reporting from overseas, American journalists hesitate to slap the authoritarian label on a foreign leader. In 2018, for instance, a New York Times report was headlined, "On the Surface, Hungary Is a Democracy. But What Lies Underneath?” Earlier that year, the same reporter noted: “Through legislative fiat and force of will, Mr. Orban has transformed the country into a political greenhouse for an odd kind of soft autocracy, combining crony capitalism and far-right rhetoric with a single-party political culture.”

After more than four decades as a reporter in the United States, I understand the hesitation. There is little certainty in journalism, and circumstances may change. Opinions are for opinion writers. And Trump has already labeled mainstream media as the “enemy of the people,” so calling him an authoritarian would, for his supporters, confirm the epithet.

I can hear criticisms: Yet another example of the liberal media wanting to label Trump with loaded terms while pretending to maintain neutrality. Calling legitimate policy enforcement a sign of dictatorship is disingenuous. And executive overreach by Democrats was never labeled authoritarian by news organization.

Signals and euphemisms

So American journalists often resort to signals and euphemisms. The New York Times in March ran an article headlined “Trump Inspires Wannabe Authoritarians Everywhere.” The reporter wrote: “Since taking office 66 days ago, Mr. Trump has turned a central precept of American diplomacy on its head. He is embracing — rather than denouncing — fellow leaders who abandon democratic principles. The longstanding bipartisan effort to bolster democratic institutions around the globe has been replaced by a president who praises leaders who move toward autocracy.”

In other words, the article did not declare that Trump was an autocrat — just that he inspires would-be autocrats.

In April, The Washington Post took yet another approach, in a piece headlined: “They fled authoritarian countries. Here they’re experiencing déjà vu.” The article effectively said Americans are being blind to what Trump is doing, without actually declaring him to be an autocrat.

The Post reporters spoke with 12 people from six authoritarian countries — some who fled left-wing regimes and others right-wing ones. “All had left authoritarian countries to build new lives in the United States, a place they believed would be different. But they now see ominous patterns repeating and democratic norms eroding — and feel a duty to warn Americans,” the report said, citing their concerns about “the attacks on courts and the press; the threats to universities and law firms; the hollowing out of agencies; the scapegoating and mass deportation of immigrants; the marginalizing of transgender people.”

The article added that “none expressed comparable concerns about Joe Biden’s presidency, when the Justice Department prosecuted Trump and his allies on charges involving the mishandling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. All felt Trump’s second term has been singularly different.”

Share

This report was written almost six months ago. Trump now acts with far fewer constraints.

As a novice politician, Trump bumbled through his first term, but he learned a lot from trial and error — especially that the courts take a long time to catch up with executive branch actions. In his first term, he diverted tens of millions of dollars from the military housing budget to fund a border barrier — after Congress blocked the funds — and the wall was built even before the case made its way through the courts. In the second term, courts are mere speed bumps for many of Trump’s executive actions — and then he defies one out of three judges who rule against him.

Just in the last few weeks, he’s ordered National Guard troops and armored vehicles into Washington, D.C., supposedly to combat crime but it’s more of a power flex and possibly a template for other big (Democrat-run) cities. He’s sought to fire a Federal Reserve member, claiming unproven charges of mortgage fraud, because the Fed’s independence to set interest rates infuriates him. He’s targeted people who dare to criticize him on television with criminal prosecution. Government officials (such as at FEMA) who try to warn of problems are silenced and kicked out. And Trump has browbeat companies such as Intel into giving the government an ownership stake — the sort of heavy-handed intervention that Republicans might have once called socialism.

The not-normal presidency

Trump creates such a constant stream of outrage that it’s hard to keep track — or remember how not-normal this is.

George W. Bush’s presidency was consumed by months of controversy because reporters discovered he included a dubious claim in his 2003 State of the Union address. (“The British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa.”) Trump has dozens of falsehoods in his State of the Union speeches, and it’s a one-night story.

Barack Obama’s presidency was dogged by accusations that the IRS targeted right-wing tax-exempt groups for greater scrutiny of their paperwork; eventually it was discovered left-wing groups had suffered the same fate. Trump recently pushed out the IRS commissioner after the agency, on privacy grounds, refused to turn over confidential tax data to help locate suspected undocumented immigrants. That was a one-day story.

Slapping the authoritarian label on Trump isn’t going to make much difference, one way or another. But news organizations could do a better job of consistently reminding people that what’s happening is not normal.

Share

On Tuesday, Trump held a more than three-hour meeting with Cabinet members, in view of the cameras, in which officials scrambled to see who could flatter the president more.

The New York Times wrote it as an ersatz reality TV show —“a clear window into the way he was running his administration, starting with an ego that appeared to need frequent feeding, and blustery stamina.” The headline asked: “What, Exactly, Was That Cabinet Meeting?” The subhead said: “As hours ticked by, President Trump played reality television host — ‘This has never been done before!’ — as his cabinet members offered praise. It was a glimpse of how he runs his presidency.”

The Washington Post offered a darker take: “In 3-hour televised Cabinet meeting, Trump soaks up flattery — Officials heaped praise on Trump in a fashion that analysts say resembled assemblies in authoritarian states.”

The seventh paragraph offered this analysis: “The meeting stood in stark contrast to how previous presidents have managed their Cabinets, rarely convening them at length or on camera. It bore similarities, however, to meetings of ministers in other countries where leaders have sought to exert strong, personal control over large stretches of national life, scholars said, including in Russia and Turkey. It came on a day when Trump sought to expand his authority still further by bringing the Federal Reserve under his sway — another effort with little modern precedent.”

The article then offered examples of Erdoğan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez using such televised or radio show pieces to demonstrate their mastery over the nation.

The message was clear, even if Trump wasn’t labeled as an autocrat. At this stage of Trump’s presidency, it’s no longer reality TV — but real life with important consequences.