BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
2d

You know, Glenn, if our elected representatives in Washington DC released all of the Epstein files, Putin would no longer have a hold over Trump IMHO.

Ok, I’m not so humble, but I’ve watched that man for 45 years through different media sources, even Access Hollywood!! We know what Putin has on Trump and none of it is legal.

Reply
Share
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
17h

Trump is simply vile. Despite him, I’m still hoping for the best for Iran.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture