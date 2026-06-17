BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
7d

"Americans have seen this story before. The promise starts as absolute. The explanation becomes conditional. The fulfillment is declared retroactively." Sadly, a summary of this entire term in office. Well done Glenn and thanks for the Sourcebase note. I will follow up.

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Brian Goldberg's avatar
Brian Goldberg
7dEdited

Glenn, while I agree with the premise and content of your story, I think some of those people aren’t really falling for it, as much as they just don’t seem to care.

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